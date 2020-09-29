1/1
Arthur T. Kirman
Arthur T. Kirman

Arthur T. Kirman - passed away at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Friday, September 25, 2020. Age 87 years.

Survived by his wife Gwendolyn (nee Holloway) Kirman, son Timothy (Laura) Kirman, daughter Kathleen (Mark Brown) Kirman, step-son Jeffery (Antonina) White, his brother William (Pearl) Kirman and three grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Ione (nee Wilson) Kirman.

Art retired after 36 years of employment with Lucent (formerly AT&T) as a phone system installer and repairman. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and was stationed in Bamberg, Germany from 1953 - 1954 during the Korean War era. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 1080.

Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Wednesday, September 30th from 3:00 - 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. Private Interment with full military honors will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For information (815) 744-0022 of www.CHSFUNERAL.com


Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
