Arthur Wallace, Jr.
Born: June 6, 1933; in South Wilmington, IL
Died: May 11, 2020; in South Wilmington, IL
Arthur "Slick" Wallace, Jr., Age 86, of South Wilmington, IL passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home. Born June 6, 1933 in South Wilmington to the late Arthur and Jeanette (nee Hakey) Wallace, Sr. Veteran of the United States Navy having served from 1952-1956 during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Joliet, IL and lifetime member of the South Wilmington Fireman's Club. He previously worked for the EJ&E Railroad, Joliet Arsenal and retired in 1995 from the Mobil Refinery after over twenty years of employment. After retirement he continued working and was employed for the Mazonia State Conservation Area. Arthur was known to always be in his garage tinkering with things and when he wasn't he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He especially loved the holidays with his family and would appreciate that the world knows that he was "The master of mashed potatoes". Slick's sense of humor and wit will be forever remembered.
Surviving are three children, Duane (Linda Gomez-Hill) Wallace of Colorado Springs, CO, Charles Wallace of South Wilmington, and Valerie (the late Charlie) Padilla of Morris; two grandchildren, Todd (Jennifer Viol) Wallace and Allison (fiancé, Brian Krupa) Padilla; one great-grandson, Austin Viol; one sister, Patricia (Robert) Ward of Joliet; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, AnnaMae (nee Boyd) Wallace, whom he married August 16, 1958 in Joliet; and three sisters, Anita (Leo) Borello, Shirley (Leo) Wolf, and Judith Johnson-Hatch.
The family would like to thank Dr. Burhani, Dr. Rotnicki, Dr. Syed, Joliet Area Community Hospice, and the South Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department for the compassion and care they gave Arthur.
A drive-by visitation will be held at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Friday, May 15, 2020 between the hours of 4-6 p.m. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and please follow the instructions from the funeral home staff while pulling into the parking lot. Interment will be private at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home or to the South Wilmington Fire Department. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Herald-News on May 13, 2020.