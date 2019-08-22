|
|
Ashlee Fawn Fife
Ashlee Fawn Fife, age 30, of Plainfield passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 19, 2019, at her home. Before relocating to Plainfield with her family, she grew up in Lemont, attending Lemont High School. A beautiful and kind hearted woman, Ashlee will be remembered as a sensitive free spirit that enjoyed spending time with her loving family and her countless friends.
Surviving are her parents, Kurt and Cynthia (nee Truskey) Fife; brothers, Derek (fianc Kerensa Meier) Fife and Garrett (Hilary) Fife; sister, Crystal (Adam) Collyer; nieces, Hadley and Quinn Fife; and nephews, Lucas and George Collyer. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive.
Visitation for Ashlee Fawn Fife will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Ashlee will Lie in State on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 10:00 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 655Springfield Ave., Joliet. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019