Ashraf (Pour) Stewart
Ashraf Stewart (nee Pour)

Of Joliet, passed away at her residence with her family by her side, Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Age 75 years.

Survived by her loving husband of 51 years Jack D. Stewart. Two daughters Charity (Carson) Brown and Amy Stewart Meyers. Five grandchildren Logan Brown, Amani, Justin, Jalen and Kylie Meyers. Her brother Nasser (Cheryl) Hossein Pour and sister Fatemeh Smith.

Preceded in death by her parents Ahmad and Bessy Malek Hossein Pour.

Ashraf was born November 22, 1944 in Dezful, Iran. She received her Nursing Degree from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Memphis, TN. Ashraf retired as a registered nurse of 50 years, most recently with Heartland Hospice. During her career Ashraf worked as a surgical nurse, ICU nurse, hospice nurse and a nurse manager.

Private family funeral service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements cared for by Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory.



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
