Ashtin Eaton and Hazel Skye Bryant
1988 - 2020
ASHTIN EATON

HAZEL SKYE BRYANT

ASHTIN EATON, (Nee; Bryant)

Age 32 passed away unexpectedly in Lockport on Friday October 2, 2020. Born August 29, 1988 in Joliet, IL. She graduated from Lockport High School and was employed for several years at Amazon in Joliet, IL., where she excelled and was greatly appreciated and loved. She was preceded in death by her father Jimmie Bryant; her sister Jessica Lynn Anderson; an uncle Norman Skip Seaborg, and her grandfather Norman Corky Seaborg; her grandmother Rachel Bryant, and great grandparents Anne & Stan Weldy.

Survived by her daughter, Jessica Eaton, her mother Shirley Onderisin, special dad Russ Onderisin; her Aunt and Uncle Roger & Jenny Seaborg; and a cousin, Rhiannon Seaborg; Grandmothers Dorothy Seaborg, and Dotsy Onderisin; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from the Weldy, Mleziva, Strayer and Onderisin, Pesavento and Bryant, Fredricks sides of her family; and her dearest friend, Lindsay Strickland Buhl.

HAZEL SKYE BRYANT "HeyHey"

Age 1 passed away unexpectedly in her mother's presence on Friday October 2, 2020. Born August 17, 2019 in New Lenox IL., She was the light of everyone's life and a bright little star whose light went dim way too soon.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather Jimmie Bryant; her great grandfather Norman Corky Seaborg; her great uncle Norman Skip Seaborg; and her aunt Jessica Anderson.

She is survived by her sister, Jessica Lynn Eaton and her maternal grandmother and grandfather, Shirley and Russell Onderisin; her great grandmothers Dorothy Seaborg and Dotsy Onderisin; and numerous aunts, uncles.

In lieu of flowers, donations for the trust fund of Jessica Eaton would be appreciated.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the O'NEIL'S FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL 1105 E. 9TH ST. (159TH ST.) LOCKPORT, IL 815-838-5010 from 4pm -7pm.



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
