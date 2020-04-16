|
ASHTON C.
HUGHES-WOODSON
Born: May 15, 1986; in Joliet, IL
Died: April 10, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Ashton C. (Hughes) Woodson was born on May 15, 1986 to Yvonne (Hughes) Reed and Thomas E. Robinson in Joliet, Illinois. Ashton was a resident of Cairo, Illinois.
Ashton accepted Christ at a young age and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and attended Sunday school and was a youth usher under the leadership of the late Rev. Dr. Isaac Singleton, Sr. She graduated from Joliet Central High School.
Ashton is preceded in death by her step-father, Karl Reed; brother, Karl Doughtery; aunt, Emma McNair; maternal grandparents, Abe and Hattie Steed.
She passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Sycamore, Illinois.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney Woodson; three daughters, Nevaeh, Nahla and Narissa Williams; one son, Rahjon Woodson; six step-children, Rodney Jr., Jarvis, Zaira, Darius, Raniyah-Von and Marques-Von Woodson, all of Cairo, IL; her parents, Yvonne Reed of Cairo, IL and Thomas Robinson of Joliet, IL; six brothers, Deand're Smith, George Barefield, Courtney Hughes, Curtis Buchanan, Kyle Reed and Kendall Reed, all of Joliet, IL: special grandparents, Telfair and Mamie Reed of Joliet, IL; paternal grandparents, Walter L. Robinson II of Joliet, IL and Dorothy Mae Robison of Springfield, IL; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends; two special friends, Aniesha Fowlks-Williams and Monica Guzman.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Private interment.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 16, 2020