Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431

Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church
102 N. Broadway St.
Joliet, IL

Athan J. Economides - "A.J.", age 92, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Cordia Senior Residence in Westmont, IL.

Born in Joliet, he was a resident of Hinsdale for 38 years before retiring to Carillon in Plainfield in 2004 and then moved to Cordia in 2016. A.J. graduated from Joliet Township High and was a 1949 graduate of the University of Illinois in Champaign, IL.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Germany at the end of WWII.

A.J. served the Chicagoland area for many years as a commercial photographer and was known for his innovative and creative techniques. After retirement (his motto was"Retired, but Untired"), he volunteered as a tax aide for both the IRS and AARP, assisted seniors with Medicare problems and paperwork through SHIP, and volunteered for the Meals on Wheels Program.

Mr. Economides was a member of the Professional Photographers Association of America and the Photo Marketing Association. A dedicated Kiwanian, Mr. Economides was also a long-time member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church and a former member of the Ahepa Society. A loyal Cubs and Bears fan, he also loved gardening, especially growing roses.

A.J. was preceded in death by his wife, Frieda Economides (2006); his parents, John (1966) and Theoklea (1965) Economides; two brothers, Alex (1944) and George (1995).

He is survived by four sons, John (Joyce) of Downers Grove, Steven (Annette) of Scottsdale, AZ, Jason (Patricia) of Macon, GA, and Gregory Theo of Chicago; one brother, Constantine (Pat) Eagan of Austin, TX; loving Papou of 9 grandchildren, Timothy, Sarah, John, Rebekah, Roy, Joseph, Abigail, Zoe and Eleni; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Visitation for A.J. Economides will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday morning December 21, 2109, at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, Joliet. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to the Kiwanis Club of Lakeview ("Youth Program" on memo line) or All Saints Greek Orthodox Church.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 15, 2019
