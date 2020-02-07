|
Athanasios D. Kapsimalis
Athanasios D. Kapsimalis, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 with his family by his side.
Survived by his wife, JoAnn Kapsimalis; his children, Nick Kapsimalis and Kat (Stephen) Wynn; his step-children, Jason Hull and Stacy Hull; his grandchildren, Stella Kapsimalis, Nora Kapsimalis, Brittney (Jeremy Adams) Mayotte, Jonathan Mayotte and Matthew Landers; his great-granddaughter, Elliana Adams; his siblings, Zoi (George) Tsaliangos, Helen Veve, Nick (Dena) Kapsimalis and Kostas Kapsimalis. Also survive are many dear, nieces, nephew and cousins.
Preceded in death by his mother, Galatia Kapsimalis.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Joliet Area Community Hospice for their loving care.
Memorial Visitation will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 7, 2020