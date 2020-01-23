|
|
Audrey B. Johnston
On January 17, 2020 Audrey B. Johnston left this Earth and Entered the gatesof Heaven. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt.
Per Her wishes A Private Service was held for immediate Family. Audrey B. Johnston was laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Funeral Arrangements under the Direction of The Maple Funeral Home, Channahon. www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 23, 2020