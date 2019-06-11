Audrey Hampton



Born: June 28, 1925' in Joliet, IL



Died: June 6, 2019; in Elcho, WI



Audrey (Hood) Hampton, age 93, died on June 6, 2019 in Elcho, Wisconsin after a courageous battle with cancer and heart disease.



Audrey is survived by: Children: Toni (Dennis) Piller of Mendota, IL, Tina (Allan) Meyer of Pound, WI, Tracy Hampton and Tye Hampton both of Elcho, WI; Grandchildren: Kyle Piller, Kerry Yedinak, Mackenzie Meyer and Alexis Hampton; along with 4 great-grandchildren.



Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Charles (Red) Hampton in August 1977.



Audrey was born on June 28, 1925 in Joliet, IL to Charles and Dorothy (MacAndrew) Hood. She married Charles Hampton in Missouri on June 26, 1946. They raised 4 children. She also worked as a tax preparer at both H & R Block and the IRS in Illinois. After the death of her husband, Audrey returned to her beloved Enterprise Lake. Watercolor painting was her life's passion. She exhibited her art work at many galleries and art shows throughout northern Wisconsin, including Green Bay's Art Street and Wausau's Art in the Park. Audrey has won countless awards for her paintings. She was most recently a participating member of the Northwoods Art Tour and the Manito Art League.



A memorial visitation including a display of Audrey's paintings will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414 / www.carlsonfh.com), 134 N. Stevens St., Rhinelander, WI 54501