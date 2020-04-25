|
|
Audrey Jean Carey
(nee Boyle)
Age 93, a longtime resident of Joliet, passed away peacefully at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center and entered eternal life on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Audrey Jean was born on January 14, 1927 in Ironwood, Michigan, the daughter of John Aloysius and Libbie A. (nee Stoughton) Boyle. The family moved to Joliet where Audrey spent the rest of her childhood on Western Avenue and Washington Street. She was educated at St. Raymond's and St. Patrick's Catholic Schools and graduated from St. Francis Academy in 1944. As a girl, Audrey loved sports and enjoyed participating in competitive baseball, basketball, and volleyball.
Audrey "Aud" began her working career as a talented continuity writer for WJOL radio and later worked as a skilled journalist in advertising and marketing for The Joliet Herald News. While working at Lyttons Department store, Audrey met a recently returned WWII veteran, Bill Carey. They married in 1949 and began a life together in an apartment on Hickory Street. Shortly thereafter, just over a year later, they welcomed their firstborn, a son, John.
They purchased a lot on Campbell Street, built a home for their family and took up residence in 1952. Within the next few years, the family grew, and they welcomed daughters Susan Ann "Susie" and Carol Lynn. The family thrived surrounded by close family, friends, and neighbors. The Carey's were devout parishioners who practiced their faith at St. Paul the Apostle Church.
Audrey and her husband established and managed ABC Electronics ("Aud & Bill Carey") in Joliet. Later on, Audrey worked at the Joliet Public Library as an administrative assistant to the Library Director and the Joliet Public Library Board.
Audrey was known by her family and friends to be a wise, passionate, strong-willed, and determined woman. She was a tireless advocate for what she believed was right and she was tenacious in her defense of those who needed defending when it was necessary. She lived her life true to her convictions with great strength of character and an unwavering constitution. She was also a kind, compassionate, generous, energetic, happy, and fun-loving woman who had a wonderful personality and a terrific sense of humor. Most importantly, she was a devoted mother who was completely dedicated to her family and who selflessly cared for her aging parents.
Audrey leaves to cherish her memory, her loving children, John W. (Teresa Morales) Carey of Burbank, CA; Susan A. (Robert) Stephenson of Columbia, TN; Carol L. (Gary) Smith of Coal City, IL; and her grandson, Cory R. Stephenson of Columbia, TN. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Rita Carey of Milwaukee, WI, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William L. "Bill" Carey; her parents; her sister, Ruth E. Rowan; her brother-in-law, John R. Rowan; and her nephew, Robert "Bobby" Rowan.
Audrey's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all healthcare workers and a special thanks to the nurses on 8-East at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center and the Joliet Area Community Hospice for their kind and gentle care.
The family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Please click on this link (https://youtu.be/7rCOI-Dvrg4 ) and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville will be held privately. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Audrey's name to the (arthritis.org) would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2020