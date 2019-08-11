|
|
AUDREY MURLEY
Born: March 20, 1920; in Minooka, IL
Died: August 7, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Audrey Murley, (nee Beasley) age 99, passed away peacefully on Wednesday,
August 7, 2019 at Rock Run Place, in Joliet, IL, with her family by her side.
Born March 20, 1920, in Minooka, IL, she was the daughter of Elsie and Russell Beasley. She was raised and educated in the Minooka area, and attended Minooka High School. In 1940, Audrey married Dale Murley, and they spent their entire married life in Minooka until 1994 when they moved to Joliet.
Audrey is survived by her two children, Nancy (Randy) Eneix, and David (Gayle) Murley. She is also survived by her five special grandchildren: Brent Eneix (Jackie) of Ventura, CA; Mike Eneix (Angelia) of Fishers, IN; Melissa Simpson (Blair) of Golden, CO; Scott Jacobson (Denise) of Indianapolis, IN; and Cody Murley (Monique) of Phoenix, AZ. Also surviving are eight beautiful great-grandchildren: Cooper Eneix; Harrison, Tatum, Hayes, and Hawkins Eneix; Wyatt and Gray Simpson; and Bryce Jacobson.
Audrey was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Dale of 67 years, and her
brothers, Ted (Ada) Beasley, and Harold (Eileen) Beasley.
Audrey spent her married life as a loving homemaker for her family. She loved to garden, read books, cheering for the Chicago Cubs, and was very active in the Minooka United Methodist Church, where she worshipped her entire life and served in many different capacities. She loved her church, and especially enjoyed cooking for the annual Turkey Dinners. Audrey and Dale loved to travel across the United States, Canada, and Europe, and especially loved spending several winters in San Diego, CA. She also served on the Seward Township Election Committee for many years.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Audrey's life at the Minooka United Methodist Church, at 205 W. Church St. in Minooka, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 am, with visitation prior to the service at the church, starting at 10:00 am. Interment will be at the Seward- Mound Cemetery in Minooka.
Audrey will be dearly missed by all who knew her, and are thankful for her 99 beautiful years. A very special thank you to the staff of Rock Run Place, for their care and compassion during her 7 year stay. Also, a special thank you to Great Lakes Caring for Hospice care during her last months.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Minooka United Methodist
Church.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019