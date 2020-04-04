|
|
Aurora Alvarez
Age 84, of Joliet, IL passed away peacefully Monday March 30, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital. She was born February 20, 1936 in Michoacan, Mexico to Anjelica (Diaz) and Trinity Herrera. As the oldest of eight siblings, Aurora assisted her parents in managing the household and looking after her brothers and sisters.
She married Guadalupe Alvarez in 1952 and she and her beloved husband raised their eight children primarily in Joliet with the desire of affording them every opportunity possible.
Survived by her husband of 67 years "Lupe"; sons and daughters, Luis Alvarez, Francisco Alvarez, Yolanda Calderon, Teresa Reyes, Raul Reyes, Adelina Martinez, Manuel Alvarez, Maria Rios, Luis F. Alvarez; her siblings, Maria Guadalupe Herrera, Belen Herrera, Ruben Herrera and Eloisa Herrera. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also surive.
Preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Carmela and Augustina Herrera.
"Mama Aurora" will be fondly remembered for a strong work ethic and always putting others first. She was a wonderful cook who was known to be a woman in control, perhaps a little "rough around the edges" but that could have been a result of her desire to get things done and in her mind, there was only one way. We will miss her deeply, but we also find much comfort knowing she was able to proudly see all her grandchildren reach adulthood and several start families of their own.
Services are being held privately with interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park. A memorial gathering is being planned for the future and will be announced. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can leave a condolence or share a favorite memory of Aurora.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2020