Austin Leroy Jones



Born: April 4, 1932; in Coffeeville, MS



Died: September 17, 2020; in Joliet, IL



Austin Leroy Jones affectionately known to his family as Lee or Leroy was born April 4, 1932 to Ed and Doshia McFarland-Jones in Coffeeville, MS and raised in Charleston, MS. Lee was the second of nine children.



Lee was preceded in death by his mother, father, brothers, JD Jones and Russell Jones, and sister Annie Jones.



He passed away on September 17, 2020 in Joliet, Illinois.



He is survived by two brothers, AZ Jones and Fred Clark (Betty); four sisters, Dorothy Jones, Mary Steen, Willie Faye Jones-Jingles (James), and Ardessia Harris-Shannon (Howard); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the funeral home. Private interment.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store