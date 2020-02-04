The Herald-News Obituaries
Hager Memorial Homes - Dwight
201 W. Mazon Ave
Dwight, IL 60420
(815) 584-2666
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hager Memorial Homes - Dwight
201 W. Mazon Ave
Dwight, IL 60420
View Map
Barbara A. Dryer-German


1956 - 2020
Barbara A. Dryer-German Obituary
Barbara A. Dryer-German

Born: June 23, 1956; in Joliet, IL

Died: January 23, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Barbara A. Dryer-German, 63, of Joliet, IL, formerly of Pasco County, Florida passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Memorials in honor of Barbara may be made to your local ASPCA or dog rescue. online condolences may be made at www.hagermemorial.com.

Barbara was born on June 23, 1956 in Joliet, IL to Virgil and Martha (Boese) Van Meter Sr. She married Raymond German in 1998, in Morris, IL. He survives in Dwight, IL.

Also surviving is a daughter, Roxanne (Jeff) Hebenstreit of Plainfield, IL; brothers Kurt van Meter of FL, Virgil Jr. (Sue) Van Meter of WI; various aunts and uncles; grandchildren, Kaleigh and Carter Hebenstreit.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, James Van Meter and niece, Alyssa Van Meter.

She worked in Berkot's Deli in Dwight, IL until her retirement. She loved her animals including Jake, Sara and Bandit. She enjoyed nature, gardening and the changes of season. Barbara will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 4, 2020
