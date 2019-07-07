|
|
Barbara A. Gould
(nee Mathis)
Age 74, late of Lockport passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Born in Joliet- lifelong Joliet/Lockport area resident. Retired from American Steel and Wire- Birmingham Steel after 13 years of dedicated service. Member of St. Dennis Church, Lockport. Barbara always kept a spot in her heart for Catholic Charities and appreciated all their love and support over the years.
Preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Mary (Stipanovich) Mathis.
Survived by her two sons, Gregory Gerald (Kelly) Gould of Channahon and Michael Lawrence (Kim) Gould of Shorewood; six adored grandchildren, Nicholas, Jacob, Zachary, Luke, Grant and Blake Gould; a sister, Marilyn Zlogar; one brother, Lawrence Mathis Jr. and numerous cousins also survive.
Per Barbara's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed. Inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Cemetery, Joliet.
Arrangements under the care and direction of O'Neil Funeral Home 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441.
Published in The Herald-News on July 7, 2019