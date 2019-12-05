|
Barbara A. Henry
Barbara A. Henry (nee Moore) - passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side at Sunny Hill Nursing Home, on Tuesday December 3, 2019. Age 73.
Survived by her loving children Deborah Henry, John (Christine) Henry, daughter-in-law Tina Henry, devoted sister Lynne (Steve) Austin, her beloved grandchildren Curtis (Kristin) Henry, Scott Tisdale Jr., Jenna (Jared) Royce, Brittni (Kurtis) Delair, Brooke (Mitchell) Long, Kailey Henry, Kassidy Henry and great-grandchildren Landon, Leah, Charlotte, Travis and Aubree.
Preceded in death by her parents, James and Florence Moore, her son Albert Henry Jr., (2017) and her brother Robert Moore (2019).
Barbara lived and worked in New Lenox most of her life. She enjoyed gardening and was the garage sale queen. Barbara worked many jobs to support her family, a loving, caring and strong woman. She always did for others, expecting nothing in return. Above all else Barbara loved her family and spending time with them. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Memorial Visitation and Service will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m until time of services at 1:00 pm.
For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 5, 2019