Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Maxwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Maxwell Obituary
Barbara A. Maxwell

Barbara A. Maxwell (nee Johnson), age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Survived by her children, Valerie (Christopher) Devlin, Dawn Maxwell, William (Lucy) Maxwell and Michael Maxwell; her grandsons, Christopher (Heather) Devlin Jr., Matthew (Claudia) Maxwell and Michel Maxwell. Also survived by her seven great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, William Maxwell, her parents Howard (Pearl) Johnson and her siblings, Howard Johnson and Margaret Kanable.

Private funeral services for Barbara will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorials made in her name to the Respiratory Health Association will be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -