Barbara A. Maxwell
Barbara A. Maxwell (nee Johnson), age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Survived by her children, Valerie (Christopher) Devlin, Dawn Maxwell, William (Lucy) Maxwell and Michael Maxwell; her grandsons, Christopher (Heather) Devlin Jr., Matthew (Claudia) Maxwell and Michel Maxwell. Also survived by her seven great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, William Maxwell, her parents Howard (Pearl) Johnson and her siblings, Howard Johnson and Margaret Kanable.
Private funeral services for Barbara will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorials made in her name to the Respiratory Health Association will be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 29, 2020