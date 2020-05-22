Barbara Ann MontMarquette
1967 - 2020
Barbara Ann MontMarquette

Barbara Ann MontMarquette (nee Fulton), of Joliet, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center at the age of 53. Barbara was born on March 24, 1967, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Hugh and Teresita (nee Fernandez) Fulton. She was raised on the pacific island of Guam and returned to Illinois at the age of 17, where she resided in Joliet. Barbara was a graduate of Lake Park High School and attended Joliet Junior College where she studied various courses, including cosmetology.

Barbara enjoyed everything about being a wife and a mother. She enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, sewing, crafting, listening to music, and soaking up the sun. She was the type of person that always had a smile on her face and enjoyed having a good time everywhere she went. Above all, the time she spent with her granddaughter is what she cherished the most.

Barbara will be remembered as a loving wife, a devoted mother, a cherished grandmother, a caregiver to everyone she knew, and a beloved friend to all.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Stephen C. MontMarquette Jr. of Joliet, IL; daughters, Nicole Leigh and Kristina Rose MontMarquette, both of Joliet IL; granddaughter, Paisley Ann MontMarquette of Joliet IL; her parents, Hugh and Teresita Fulton of Diamond IL; and sister, Sandra Aguero of Diamond IL. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

She is preceded by her son, Stephen C. MontMarquette, III; and her husband's parents, Stephen C. and Patricia MontMarquette.

Funeral Services for Barbara Ann MontMarquette will be held privately by the family. As it was her request, cremation rites will be accorded. Arrangements have been handled under the care and guidance of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



Published in The Herald-News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
