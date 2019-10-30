|
Barbara Ann Stygar
Born: Born July 22, 1939; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 20, 2019; in Kankakee, IL
Barbara Ann Stygar (nee Drziewiecki), Age 80, of Essex, IL passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Citadel Care Center in Kankakee, IL. Born July 22, 1939 in Chicago, IL to the late Michael Joseph and Frances (nee Palubicki) Drziewiecki. In 2003, she was diagnosed with early on-set dementia. Barbara was battling an illness she had no control over, she can now finally rest in peace. Before her diagnoses she greatly enjoyed walking and reading.
Surviving are her husband, Richard Edmund Stygar of Essex; four children, Richard (Cathy) Stygar of New Lenox, IL, Mark Stygar of New Lenox, Judith (Jeffrey) Hubrich of Reddick, IL and Robert (Michelle) Stygar of New Lenox; five grandchildren, Richard (Katelin) Stygar, Peter Stygar, Timothy Stygar, Robert Stygar, Jr., and Johnathon Stygar; two great-grandchildren, Raegan and Hadley Stygar; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and two brothers, Joey Drziewiecki and Leonard Woods.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Memorial visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Family and friends will meet at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church: 706 N. Broadway St., Joliet, IL for a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to Kankakee Valley Hospice.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 30, 2019