Barbara Ann Thompson



Born: November 20, 1936; in Joliet, IL



Died: March 2, 2019; in Pekin, IL



Barbara Ann Thompson, 82, of Pekin, passed away at 7:31 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her residence.



Born November 20, 1936 in Joliet to Leroy and Cecil (Hancock) Todd, she married Dale Edward Thompson on July 5, 1957 in Minooka. He died February 3, 2009 in Pekin. She also was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters.



Surviving are one daughter, Julie Thompson of Minooka; three sons, Timothy (Heather) Thompson of Minooka, Allen Thompson of Pekin, and Christopher (Yvonne) Thompson of Pekin; six grandchildren; one great grandchild and three sisters, Maxine (Dave) Gilkerson, Penny (Mike) Hrechko and Cindy (Terry) Davis.



A homemaker, Barb enjoyed spending time with family and friends traveling, crafting, and walking.



She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin and the United Methodist Women of the church and the Minooka United Methodist Church.



Her memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Dr. Joel P. Catlin will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Burial will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood IL at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Pekin Park Foundation, 1701 Court Street, Pekin, IL 61554.



To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary