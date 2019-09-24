|
|
Barbara Jene Bartow
Born: June 26, 1950
Died: September 20, 2019
Barbara Jene Bartow (nee Bojack), age 69, a longtime resident of Joliet, IL, passed away on September 20, 2019. She was born on June 26, 1950 in Buffalo, NY to the late Nicholas and Lillian Bojack.
Barbara is survived by her husband Michael H. Bartow; children Barbara Jean (Jose) Simmons and Edward Michael Lopez; she also leaves behind six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, three brothers, a sister and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara proudly served our country as a member of the United States Air force for most of her life.
Family and friends to gather Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:15 PM for committal services including military honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd. Elwood, IL 60421.
Arrangements entrusted to Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL. For more information, please call (815)436-9221.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 24, 2019