Barbara D'Arcy
Barbara D'Arcy (nee O'Donnell), of South Bend, IN, formerly of Joliet, passed away on November 3, 2020, at Brookdale Nursing home in South Bend, IN, at the age of 89. Barbara was born on October 18, 1931, the daughter of the late Harry B. and Ruth (nee Farwell) O'Donnell. She was born and educated in Joliet, IL and was a graduate of St. Francis Academy and received her Bachelor's Degree from Barry College of Miami Florida. She was a substitute teacher in the Catholic grade schools in Joliet for several years and began working for United Airlines in 1986. Barbara and her husband relocated to Austin, TX in 1993 and she continued working until she retired in 1996. She was an avid golfer and loved spending time with her family.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Edward D. (Linda) D'Arcy, Jr. and Douglas D. D'Arcy; grandchildren, Kristen D'Arcy, Brian (Kristen) D'Arcy; Brittany (Philip Nguyen) D'Arcy and Elizabeth D'Arcy; great-grandchildren, Pierce and Molly D'Arcy; sister, Jeannette (nee O'Donnell) D'Arcy; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded by her loving husband of, Edward D. D'Arcy, Sr. (2018); her parents; and her sisters, Mary Ruth O'Donnell, Ginger O'Donnell, and Penny O'Donnell Adcock.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Avenue, Joliet, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Catholic Charities, 16555 Weber Rd., Crest Hill, IL 60403, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
.