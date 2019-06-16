Barbara E. Bertino



(nee Burns)



Age 81 years, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. Born in Joliet on October 29, 1937. She was employed as a secretary for Joliet Catholic High and Joliet Catholic Academy for over 30 years before retiring.



Member of the Cathedral of St. Raymond where she was active with the school mother's club and served as a PE Teacher and Coach. She was a Past President of the JCHS Mother's Club and was named to the JCA Hall of Fame. She was named an honorary alumni by the JCA Alumni Association. For over 20 years, Barbara collected admissions for all JCA Home Football games at the Joliet Memorial Stadium. Besides her family, her greatest joy was working with the students at JCA.



Preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Rita (nee O'Neil) Burns; one sister, Mary (late, Robert) Olson; 4 brothers, Edmund, Terrence, Jerome and Robert Burns.



Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, James J. Bertino; 6 children, James (Pam) Bertino, Mary Claire (Kurt) Miller, Lory (Dominic) Vella, Tara-Sue (Matthew) Petersen, Jon (Laurie) Conway and Michael (Kimberly) Raspolich; her grandchildren, Jake (Valerie) Bertino, Maggie (Lael) Chapman, Callie Bertino, Benjamin (Chelsea) Miller, Molly Miller, Bethany (Michael) Hutchins, Alex Fried, Abby Petersen, Thomas Petersen, Rudi Bertino, Sara Bertino and Jessi Bertino; her great-grandchildren, Liesel Chapman, Finley Bertino, James Bertino, Charlee Bertino and Henry James Hutchins; her brothers, John (Mare) Burns and Bill (Linda) Burns; her sisters, Rita (late, Irv) Hahn and Susan (Thomas) Slingsby; her sisters-in-law, Marge Burns and Rosemary (Frank) Marchetti; her life-long friends, Dominic and June Vella; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



Visitation for Barbara E. Bertino will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Services will begin on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:15 A.M. from the funeral home to the Mary Our Sister Chapel at Joliet Catholic Academy for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 12:00 Noon. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barbara's name to Joliet Catholic Academy or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM. Published in The Herald-News from June 16 to June 17, 2019