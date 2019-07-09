Barbara E. Burnetti



Born: May 28, 1932; in Tunnel Hill, IL



Died: July 4, 2019; in Poland, NY



Barbara E. Burnetti, 87, of Plumb Road, Poland, NY and formerly of Shorewood, IL, died on July 4, 2019. Her passing occurred peacefully at home under the loving care of her family and Hospice.



Mrs. Burnetti was born on May 28, 1932 in Tunnel Hill, IL, a daughter of the late Olin and Jennifer (Branscum) Reynolds. She received her education from local schools in Peoria, IL and furthered her education at the University of St. Francis. On November 10, 1951, Barbara was united in marriage with Vincent Burnetti at St. John's Church, Joliet. She was a lifelong homemaker and later became a real estate agent for Century 21. Barbara was an avid bowler, she enjoyed swimming and working on her rose garden. Vincent preceded her in death on April 11, 2018. Mrs. Burnetti was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Joliet.



Survivors include a daughter, Debra (Jack) Hasse of Poland, NY; two sons, Mark (Lori) Burnetti of Channahon, IL and Brent Burnetti of Joliet, IL; a step-brother, Vernon Reynolds of Peoria, IL; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband of 66 years, Vincent, Barbara was predeceased by two sisters, Golda Montgomery and Pauline Medley.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Redner, Kuyahoora Valley Ambulance Corps, and Hospice and Palliative Care.



In accordance with Barbara's wishes, inurnment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Autenrith Funeral Home. Newport, NY



Memorials may be made to Kuyahoora Valley Ambulance Corps., P.O. Box 282 Poland, NY 13431.



Online tributes at: www.autenrithfuneral.com Published in The Herald-News on July 9, 2019