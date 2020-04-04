The Herald-News Obituaries
Barbara J. Copper


1956 - 2020
Barbara J. Copper Obituary
Barbara J. Copper

Born: December 28, 1956; in Joliet, IL

Died: March 29, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Barbara J. Copper, age 63, nee Venters, of Plainfield, IL for 17 years, formerly of Crest Hill, IL, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. She was born December 28, 1956 in Joliet to her loving parents, Mona K. Venters and the late Wilburn Venters.

Cherished wife of Dennis Copper, wedded on August 28, 2004.

Beloved mom of Melissa "Missy" (Matt) Becker of Yorkville, IL and Brian "BJ" (Jenny) Munch of Sandwich, IL.

Adored grandma of Matthew and Addy Boggs, Jimmy and Landon Becker, and Keri Munch.

Dearest sister of Debbie (Mark) Mason, Ron (Jenny) Venters, Betsy (Jonathan) Troy, and Scott (Vickie) Venters. Aunt of many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center, www.rushcopley.com/giving/gift

Barb graduated from Lockport Township High School class of 1975. She graduated from Joliet Junior College. Barb spent over 20 years working for Nalco/Ecolab as an accountant. She was an avid fisherman, enjoyed target shooting and cruised the open road on her Harley and later, traveling with family.

Due to the current health crisis, Memorial Visitation and Service dates are pending at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Interment is private. For more information, please call 815-436-9221 or http://www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2020
