Barbara J. Reincke



Barbara J. Reincke, age 60, of Joliet, passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.



Born July 30, 1958 in Chicago, she was the daughter of Vladimir and Barbara (nee Persic) Havrlant.



Barb's girlhood dream was to work for the Chicago White Sox and her dream came true in the early 80's, after persistently submitting her resume year after year. She served the organization in numerous capacities over the years, most recently as Assistant to the Chairman, Jerry M. Reinsdorf, last working Tuesday. She was a loyal and dedicated employee with a strong work ethic who loved her job, and who will be dearly missed throughout the White Sox organization.



A devoted and inspiring mother and sister, she absolutely loved and cared for everyone in her family. She was a gifted writer and used those talents in pursuing her interests in genealogy and family history. Barb had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed socializing with friends. She also loved to travel and attend plays, musicals, and other theatrical performances. She leaves many dear friends to cherish her memory.



Surviving are her loving daughters, Laura Reincke of Joliet, Donna (Stu Naugler) Reincke of Walled Lake, MI, and Julie (Christopher Barrett) Reincke of Detroit, MI; one beloved sister, Elizabeth (Dave) Anderson of Woodridge; and four dear nieces and nephews, Jarrett and Doran Anderson and Jennifer and Carolyn Anderson.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Ann Anderson (2006).



Visitation for Barbara Reincke will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, where a funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., with Fr. Michael Lane officiating.



Cremation rites will be accorded following services and interment in Mt. Auburn Memorial Park, Stickney, will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Friends of Prentice (www.friendsofprentice.org/donate), the organization which funds research and clinical initiatives in partnership with Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital would be appreciated, where Barbara bravely and strongly fought through Ovarian Cancer for several years.



For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary