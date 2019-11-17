|
Barbara J. Stukel
Barbara J. Stukel, age 78, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Kenneth) Porter; her cousins, including Susan Polesel and her faithful dog companion, Barry.
Preceded in death by her husband James W. Stukel; her parents, Anthony (Agnes) Marentic and her brother, Tony "Butch" Marentic.
Barb was born on October 26, 1941 in Joliet, IL. She grew up in Rockdale and later moved to Shorewood with her Husband. She married the love of her life James Stukel in 1966. Barb graduated from the University of St. Francis and received her bachelor's degree in Education. She attended Governors State University where she received her master's degree in teaching. Barb retired from Lockport Township High School after 40 years of teaching. Upon her retirement she taught High School at Providence Catholic High School for approximately 10 years. Barb loved to teach and subbed at local area High Schools when she could. She volunteered many hours at the Will County Humane Society. She had a great love for dogs.
Funeral services will be held from Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street Joliet, IL 60431 on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 9:15 AM to Holy Family Catholic Church for Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 AM. Per Barbara's wish cremation rites will be accorded following services. Inurnment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park at a later date. Visitation will be Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM. In lieu pf flowers, memorials in her name to the Will County Humane Society would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019