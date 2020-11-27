Barbara Jean Bravato
Barbara Jean Bravato (nee Sons) passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Joliet, IL. She belonged to the Women of the Moose in Lockport, IL, loved her slot machines, crossword puzzles and trips to her summer home in Wisconsin.
Barbara is survived by her dear husband, Tom Bravato; cherished siblings Bob (Theresa) Sons, Mary Sons and Janice (Michael) Barth; fond brothers and sisters-in-law, Bev Sanderson, Linda (Ken) Zbacnik, Bob (Molly) Bravato, Mary Pat (John) Frye, Barbara Ludwig, Phyllis (Guy) Wimberly, Larry (Beth) Bravato, Nicky (Joann) Bravato, Otto Bravato, John Bravato, and Oriana (the Late Steve) Bravato; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Dorothy Sons and her in-laws Nick and Betty Bravato.
Funeral services are private, cremation rites to be accorded. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice (www.joliethospice.org
)