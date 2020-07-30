Barbara Jean Viramontes
Born: April 24, 1951; in Louisville, KY
Died: July 27, 2020; in Palos Heights, IL
Barbara Jean Viramontes (nee Behn), age 69, a resident of Channahon, IL since 2009, former longtime resident of Park Forest, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Palos Community Hospital, Palos Heights, IL. She was born April 24, 1951 in Louisville, KY.
Beloved wife of Ralph L. Viramontes, whom she married August 22, 1970, loving mother of Alec (Lisa) Viramontes of Plainfield and Nicholas Viramontes of Channahon, proud grandmother of Trey, Tanner, Tucker, Turner and the late Tyler Viramontes, devoted daughter of Vonda (nee Hughes and the late George Behn, dear daughter-in law of the late Louise and Ladislao Viramontes, fond sister-in-law of Peter (Elaine) Viramontes, Connie Viramontes, Elyse Viramontes and Tom (Judy) Viramontes, cousin, aunt, and friend of many.
Barbara grew up in Louisville, later moved to the Chicago area and was a 1969 graduate of Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills, IL. A loving and devoted homemaker, she also worked for over twenty years as a medical assistant for Dr. Armita Bijari, MD, a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hinsdale, IL. Barbara loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed her grandchildren's many sports and activities.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, 5:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 10:30 AM at the funeral home.
Interment: Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara may be made to: Brain Injury Association of America, P.O. Box 7416, Merrifield, VA 22116-7416, (703) 761-0750, https://www.biausa.org/support/donate-your-way
