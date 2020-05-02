Barbara Joy Callans
Barbara Joy Callans, 71, enveloped in the great love so many had for her, was lifted by angels to be among them on Wednesday, April 29th. Barb was a lifelong resident of Will and Cook counties, born in Joliet a few years after WWII, she put the boom in baby boomer. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Glen and Glenna (McQuead) Meadows.
Barb loved life and lived it fully and fiercely on her own terms. Barb, or Sassy Barb as her online identity would indicate, was never one to shy away from a fight and she would tell you what she thought, because, you know, it's true (probably). She loved participating in her bowling and pool leagues, and she was pretty good at both, too! She would often hang out with her friends and you could tell how much joy it brought her. She was a lover of country music and was never afraid to dance, sometimes waking you up at 2am for a spin around the living room. Barb was a caring soul who worked for many years at St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet, then spent her later years as a part time paraprofessional for District 86 in Joliet.
She leaves behind two sons, Tim (Alice) Popovich of Plainfield, IL and Jeff Popovich of Palm Springs, CA. Barb also leaves two wonderful grandchildren, whom she loved more than anything, Timmer and Sophie Popovich. Barb also leaves behind her partner of several years, Randall Maull, two brothers; Glen (DeAnna) Meadows and Randy (Lorrie) Fox, and two sisters; Nancy Murray and Denise Dively, multiple nieces and nephews, and too many wonderful friends to count.
Barb cared a lot about her family and friends and would want everyone to be safe, so due to the current environment, we won't be holding a service until later in the year. We will be planning an epic celebration of Barb's life and will keep everyone posted on her Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers or cards, please make a donation to Pink Heals Joliet, https://pinkhealsjoliet.org in Barb's memory. They helped her out and she was so grateful. She would be honored to know that more women and their families would be supported in her name..
Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2020.