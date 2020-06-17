Barbara Kagay
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Kagay

Barbara Kagay, age 50, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital.

Barbara was survived by her loving husband Ronald Kagay; children, Jakob and Kaitlyn Kagay; siblings, Helen Iacobello, Ronald (Michelle) Schultz; parents Sandra Rae and Richard Schultz; nephews Cyle and Christopher Schultz; niece Sara Iacobello; mother and father-in-law, Corriene (Corky) and Ronald Kagay; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins

Barbara was best known for being an outstandingly caring person. She took a lot of joy in helping others, whether that was from her occupation as a massage therapist or attending benefits, sometimes even for people that she did not know. Her greatest joy though was being a Super Mom. She loved being a travel softball mom, assisting her children through their education, and inspired her children to be the best people that they could be. Barbara was extremely proud of all her childrens' achievements. She also worked for Plexus World Wide as a health supplement distributor.

A memorial visitation will be held at Tezak Funeral Home on June 20, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. The service will also be available for viewing via live stream, this may be accomplished by clicking the link listed on Barbara's tribute wall. In lieu of flowers any donation to PinkHeals.com would be appreciated. Obituary and tribute wall for Barbara Kagay available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Service
06:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved