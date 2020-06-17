Barbara Kagay
Barbara Kagay, age 50, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital.
Barbara was survived by her loving husband Ronald Kagay; children, Jakob and Kaitlyn Kagay; siblings, Helen Iacobello, Ronald (Michelle) Schultz; parents Sandra Rae and Richard Schultz; nephews Cyle and Christopher Schultz; niece Sara Iacobello; mother and father-in-law, Corriene (Corky) and Ronald Kagay; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins
Barbara was best known for being an outstandingly caring person. She took a lot of joy in helping others, whether that was from her occupation as a massage therapist or attending benefits, sometimes even for people that she did not know. Her greatest joy though was being a Super Mom. She loved being a travel softball mom, assisting her children through their education, and inspired her children to be the best people that they could be. Barbara was extremely proud of all her childrens' achievements. She also worked for Plexus World Wide as a health supplement distributor.
A memorial visitation will be held at Tezak Funeral Home on June 20, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. The service will also be available for viewing via live stream, this may be accomplished by clicking the link listed on Barbara's tribute wall. In lieu of flowers any donation to PinkHeals.com would be appreciated. Obituary and tribute wall for Barbara Kagay available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.