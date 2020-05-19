Barbara L. Bauer
Barbara L. Bauer (nee Christensen), age 84, passed away with her family at her side on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Survived by her three children, Debra Kelley, Tom (Pauline) Bauer and Lisa (Craig Baugher) Bauer; her nine grandchildren, Joseph, Christen, Amy, Joshua, Amanda, Ashley, Cassie, Tom and Kristopher; her 17 great-grandchildren and her dear cousin, Peggy. Also survived are many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by her two daughters, Teresa Nealis and Susan Bauer; her two brothers, Arthur Christensen and Roy Christensen her parents, Arthur (Cita) Christensen and the father of her children, Joseph Bauer.
Barbara was born on January 30, 1936 in Joliet, Illinois to her parents, Arthur and Cita (nee Wood) Christensen and she resided in Joliet for most of her life. She graduated from Joliet Township High School Central Campus in 1953 and worked at Caterpillar after her graduation. She married Joseph N. Bauer in 1954 and had 5 children during their marriage. After working at Caterpillar, Barbara worked for Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet for many years and retired in 1998. She enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed Gulf Shores, Alabama, Galena, IL and Mackinac Island, MI. Barbara's greatest love and joy was being a loving, understanding, and generous mother to her 5 children.
In accordance with Barbara's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be held at a later date, probably in the fall, which was Barbara's favorite season, at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's name to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.
Funeral arrangements were handled at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431. For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on May 19, 2020.