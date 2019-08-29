|
Barbara Lee Bush
Barbara Lee Bush (nee Little)Age 85, of Minooka, IL, passed away peacefully at home in the arms of her son, Daniel, on August 23, 2019. She was born August 12, 1934 in Harrisburg, Missouri, to the late Louise and Dick Little.
Surviving are six children, Carla Cambruzzi (John Clausen; Perry, deceased; Mark Donnelly, deceased) of Pahrump, NV, Diana (Len) Burkart of Joliet, Michael (Jill) Bush of Champaign, David (Melissa) Bush of Houston, Texas, Sally (Joe) Pollard of Channahon, and Daniel (Sarah) Bush of Minooka; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Ret. Col. Dick (Karen) Little; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Carl Benjamin Bush; her parents; and two sons-in-law.
In her early years, Barbara spent much of her childhood in Missouri with her mother's sister, Lucille, and brother, Charlie, enjoying her cousins, farm life and riding horses. She often fondly recalled these special memories.
Barbara, Carl and their children were very active in scouting. She served the Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts with Troop 82 from Plainfield, and in various other leadership capacities with Boy Scouts Rainbow Council. She was a member of the Order of the Arrow and was honored to receive both the distinguished Silver Beaver Award and the Vigil Honor. Barbara was also a member of the American Legion Post 13 Women's Auxiliary. She received a commendation by President Gerald Ford for her efforts in organizing and completing the 200-mile Bicentennial Walk in 1976, beginning in Springfield, IL and ending in Bicentennial Park in Joliet.
Barbara and her beloved husband, Carl, enjoyed a long, happy and healthy retirement traveling for 15 years serving as volunteers in national parks for the National Park Service and US Forestry throughout the country, particularly in Alaska and Arizona. Barbara and Carl graduated from the Minooka Citizens Police Academy, proudly serving with the Minooka Police Department for several years. Honored in 2013 by the Minooka Police Department for their many hours of volunteering, Carl was asked why they spent so much time volunteering over the years; he responded, "We are citizens of the community. That's how Barbara and I look at it."
Visitation for Barbara Lee Bush will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Her Memorial Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Committal services will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Memorials in her name can be made to Rainbow Council, Boy Scouts of America, 921 South State Street, Lockport, IL 60441. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019