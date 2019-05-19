Barbara M. McGowan



Barbara M. McGowan (nee Ferretti), age 69 years, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph's Medical Center following a brief illness.



Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary (nee Capra) Ferretti.



Survived by her husband of 52 years, Thomas E. McGowan; one son, Thomas McGowan and one daughter, Renee L. (Matt) Willis; one granddaughter, McKenna R. Willis; one brother, Terry (Judy) Ferretti; one sister, Kay (Marty) Furlane; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends also survive.



A special thank you to Mary Kay, Peggy, Karen and Bob for their love and support.



She will always be remembered for her fun parties, wonderful cooking and her big heart. She will be deeply missed by all that were blessed to know and love her.



In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites were respectfully accorded and a celebration of Barb's life will be held at a later date.



The family requests that you perform a random act of kindness in Barb's memory.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory.



Published in The Herald-News on May 19, 2019