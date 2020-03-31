|
Barbara R. Kosyluk
Barbara R. Kosyluk, age 65, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 27, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born December 5, 1954 in Lódž, Poland, she was the daughter of Stefan Szymanski and Helena Szymanska. Barbara came to the United States in 1975, she soon met the love of her life and married.
Barbara loved nothing more than to have her home filled with her family. She was most content listening to her children and grandchildren tell stories and laugh. She took great pleasure in indulging her grandchildren with delicious treats and lavish gifts. Barbara loved to cook and bake, often spending hours in the kitchen forming new recipes for everyone. Traditional meals were a must and it was important to her to pass these down onto future generations. It wouldn't be a holiday without Polish Pierogies, Kopytka, and Golabki.
She appreciated beauty and loved vibrant colors - flowers of all varieties made her smile. Barbara was very spiritual and believed in God and the good of humanity. We know that she is with her Angels in heaven and is finally at peace. Her family will miss her loving and caring nature but find comfort knowing that she is reunited with loved ones who have passed.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 44 years, Thaddeus J. Kosyluk; her devoted children; Robert (Kristina) Kosyluk and their two children, Jacob and Daniella, and Angela (Scott) Offerman and their four children, Crystal, Makenzie, Scarlett, and Kalystyna; and her puppy best friend, Benji.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Stefan Szymanski and Helena Szymanska; and her sisters; Wieslaw Wozny, Marta Sochocka, and Wanda Szymanska.
Funeral services for Barbara Kosyluk will be private and burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may view your Memorial Presentation, post a condolence, or share a memory or favorite story.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500, or visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 31, 2020