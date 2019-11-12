|
Barbara Sue Matichak
(nee Morgan)
Barbara Sue Matichak, age 90, peacefully went home to Jesus on Friday, November 8, 2019. Barbara "Babs" was born on July 22, 1929 in Maunie, IL, the only daughter of the late Kenneth and Marie (nee Mullin) Morgan, moving to the Lockport/Joliet area in her childhood. She graduated from Lockport Township High School. Babs was very stylish and fashionable from a young age and throughout her life. She enjoyed always looking her best and having fun. In 1954 she married Steve R. Matichak (1983), and they worked and raised their two children in Joliet. Babs worked as a medical secretary for a local neurosurgeon and then later for the Joliet Medical Group. In her retirement years, she thoroughly enjoyed her travel to Hawaii and numerous trips to Europe.
Babs is survived by her son, Stephen Michael (Mary Fran) Matichak; her daughter, Deborah Ann (Russell) Soliman; grandchildren, Sarah (Tom) Novinski, Adam (Lindsay) Soliman, and Jacob (Andrea) Soliman; GiGi to eight great grandchildren, Owen, Faye and Graham Novinski, Caleb and Andrew Soliman, and Tyler, Kyle and Ryan Soliman; and her dear friend, Michelle Anderson.
In her recent years, Babs has been surrounded by loving caregivers at her home at Rock Run Memory Care in Joliet. She was a delight to the staff members and endeared herself to many. Her family is forever grateful for the absolutely excellent care Babs received from these fine women and men.
Early this year, Babs came under the additional care of an exceptional team from Joliet Area Community Hospice, who provided for every need, whether physical, emotional or spiritual. As the end of her earthly life drew near, the combined care of the Rock Run staff and the JACH team allowed her transition to Heaven to be comfortable and peaceful. Thank you, Guy Walters, and your team.
A Memorial Gathering for Barbara Sue Matichak will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, with Pastor Brent Molskness officiating.
Private Entombment. Please omit any flowers. Memorials in her name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated, please.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019