The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Villagran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Sue Villagran


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Sue Villagran Obituary
Barbara Sue Villagran

Barbara Sue Villagran, of Joliet, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Presence Villa Franciscan, at the age of 76, with her loving husband by her side. Barbara was born on August 26, 1942 in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, the oldest daughter of the late Herman and Lucille (nee Sallee) Vincent. She was a dedicated employee for 21 years at Kerr Glass Company in Plainfield, IL.

Barbara was a huge Elvis Presley fan and loved country music, favoring the classic county artists. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother who will forever be missed.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Chico Villagran; her children, Jerry (Della) Stanley, Michael (Barbara) Stanley, and Bonnie Glotzbach; eight grandchildren, Brandi (Mark) McCabe, Jeremiah (Erin), McKenna, Cameron, Caitlyn and Jonathon Stanley, Daniel Mora, and Shana Erickson; five great grandchildren, Jude and Eleanor Stanley, Brynn and Ashlyn McCabe, Danielle Erickson; and siblings, J.P (Mary Jane) Vincent, Roger Bolton, Stevie Bolton, Mabell Stallings, and Dorothy Schnieder. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

She was preceded by her parents; one son, Gary Stanley; and siblings, Diane Matts, Donnie Vincent, and Hugh Bolton.

Visitation for Barbara Sue Villagran will be held from on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:30 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. As it was her request, cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Salvation Army, 300 3rd Ave., Joliet, IL 60433 would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now