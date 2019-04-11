Barbara Sue Villagran



Barbara Sue Villagran, of Joliet, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Presence Villa Franciscan, at the age of 76, with her loving husband by her side. Barbara was born on August 26, 1942 in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, the oldest daughter of the late Herman and Lucille (nee Sallee) Vincent. She was a dedicated employee for 21 years at Kerr Glass Company in Plainfield, IL.



Barbara was a huge Elvis Presley fan and loved country music, favoring the classic county artists. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother who will forever be missed.



Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Chico Villagran; her children, Jerry (Della) Stanley, Michael (Barbara) Stanley, and Bonnie Glotzbach; eight grandchildren, Brandi (Mark) McCabe, Jeremiah (Erin), McKenna, Cameron, Caitlyn and Jonathon Stanley, Daniel Mora, and Shana Erickson; five great grandchildren, Jude and Eleanor Stanley, Brynn and Ashlyn McCabe, Danielle Erickson; and siblings, J.P (Mary Jane) Vincent, Roger Bolton, Stevie Bolton, Mabell Stallings, and Dorothy Schnieder. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



She was preceded by her parents; one son, Gary Stanley; and siblings, Diane Matts, Donnie Vincent, and Hugh Bolton.



Visitation for Barbara Sue Villagran will be held from on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:30 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. As it was her request, cremation rites will be accorded following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Salvation Army, 300 3rd Ave., Joliet, IL 60433 would be appreciated.



For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2019