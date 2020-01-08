|
|
Barbara W. Helbling
Barbara W. Helbling, (nee Williamson), age 80, late of Winter Garden, FL, and formerly of Joliet, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 in Celebration Hospital, Celebration, FL, with family by her side.
She was born October 11, 1939 in Clinton, IN, and was a long time Joliet area resident before relocating to Winter Garden, FL in 2001. She retired from Amoco Chemical as an accounting clerk in 1994. Barbara's greatest loves were her children, grandchildren and volunteering through her church.
Survived by her children, Pamela Newman of Florida, Phyllis (the late Richard) Thibault of Florida, Paula (Jim) Anderson of Illinois, Philip (Lydia) Bonacorsi of Illinois and Barbara (Ray) Hensley of Illinois; 11 grandchildren, Sarah Hilton and Kathryn (Jj) Vock; Mathias Thibault; Ashley, Alex and Adam Anderson; Carmen, Rocco and Mia Bonacorsi; and Austin and Logan Hensley; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Martha (the late Mike) Fenoglio of Springfield, and Mae (the late Pat) McDonnell of Joliet; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by her parents, Rebecca and John Chiado; brothers, Robert Williamson and Floyd "Buddy" Williamson, Jr.; and sisters, Fae York and Sonia Figueroa.
Visitation for Barbara Helbling will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Cremation rites will be accorded following funeral services and interment will be private.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020