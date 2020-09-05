1/1
Barry A. Setina
Barry A. Setina

Born: September 27, 1961

Died: August 1, 2020

Age 58 of Mesa, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley, Arizona, with his loving family by his side.

Born September 27, 1961 in Joliet, Illinois, Barry was a son of Isadore M. and Helen C. (née Gregory) Setina. Barry was raised and educated in the Joliet area and a graduate of Joliet Township High School (Central Campus - 1979).

In his early years, Barry was a gifted artist, mechanic, body man and painter.

He was an employee of Supreme Radiator and Body Company as well as several other stores, as an auto parts specialist, while living in the area.

For many years, Barry struggled with Bipolar disorder that consumed the essence of the loving son, brother, uncle and great friend whom he truly was.

He relocated to Mesa Arizona approximately ten years ago to spend time with some of his other siblings. Barry loved the Arizona sun and was a frequent visitor, with his sisters to The Cheesecake Factory. He enjoyed home cooked food and just about any desert he could get. Barry often spoke of coming back home to Joliet prior to being diagnosed and suffering from the effects of Parkinson's disease.

He often enjoyed playing UNO with family. Barry was an avid car enthusiast. Every year, he attended the Barrett Jackson Collector Car Auction in Scottsdale Arizona.

Survivors include his siblings, Mary Ellen (Gerald) Palmer, Barbara Miklic, Robert (late Kathleen) Setina, Rose Ann Jennings (Michael Chapman), William (Candice) Setina; nieces, Christina (Chris) Howard, Jody Setina, Wendy Zamora, Trisha (Matthew) Petrusich; nephews, Geoff (Ashley) Palmer, Scott (Danielle) Setina; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Isadore M. and Helen C. Setina and sister-in-law, Kathleen Setina.

Per Barry's wishes, cremation rites were accorded.

Private services will be held and Barry will be laid to rest at a later date.

Friends may sign the online guest book by logging onto: www.PleseFuneralservices.com.

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the genuine care and direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125.



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 5, 2020.
