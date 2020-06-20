Beatrice Ann Mahalick
Beatrice Ann Mahalick, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She attended Lincoln Grade School and graduated from Joliet Township High School. Beatrice was a beloved woman who was devoted to her family and friends.
She enjoyed socializing, dancing, playing the nickel slots and lively conversation. To friends and strangers alike, she would say upon departing, "Jesus watch over you." Therefore, to you mom, "Jesus watch over you."
Preceded in death by her parents, Katherine (nee Szepelak) and Basil Libovicz; daughter, Anne Mahalick; three sisters, Mary (Seeley), Olga (Fumagalli), Leona (Merzlock); and one brother, Basil Libovicz.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bernard Mahalick; two sons, Robert and Brian Mahalick; daughter, Jane (Scott) Mahalick-Wilson; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Mahalick, Richard (Hope) Mahalick, Harrison (Sharie) Larkin and Angelic (Jason) Larkin Williams; nine great-grandchildren, Nashay, Jada, Amber, Laila, Aamirra, Marvae, Natre'ail, Moment and Lilliana; one great-great-grandson, Logan; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Beatrice's life will begin on Monday, June 22, 2020 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until prayers in the funeral home chapel at 10:30 a.m. then driving in procession to Holy Cross Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross cemetery. Maximum occupancy at the funeral home and church will be 50 guests. Face coverings are required. Obituary and tribute wall for Beatrice Ann Mahalick at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 20, 2020.