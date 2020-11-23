beatrice feithenBeatrice "Doris" Feithen, age 100, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Holy Family Villa in Palos Park, IL. A lifetime resident of Lockport, Doris was the first female police officer in the Lockport Police Department and retired after 20 years of service in 1977. She was secretary of the Lockport Police Pension Board for many years. She belonged to the VFW Auxiliary of Lockport, and was a member of St. Dennis Parish and the Illinois Police Association.Doris is survived by her loving children Patricia (Michael) Gleason, Lynda (the late John) O'Brien, and William (Lori Marcellus) Feithen, Jr.; grandchildren, Daniel Gleason, Kathleen (Darius) Bozorgi, Maureen (Robert) Tokar, Cheryl (Robert) Witzke, Kelly (Danny) Guevara, John (Amy) O'Brien, Courtney Feithen, and Jared Feithen; great-grandchildren, Katherine Bozorgi, Matthew Bozorgi, Megan Bozorgi, Ryan Tokar, Michael Tokar, Codi O'Brien, Rayna O'Brien, John O'Brien III, and David Torres; brothers Dennis (Joy) Murphy, Joe (Laura) Murphy; sister-in-law Donna (the late Jerry) Murphy; and numerous nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Feithen; parents William and Frances Murphy; sister, Elaine (Robert) Steinke; brothers, James (Grace) Murphy, William (Jeni) Murphy, sister-in-law Marge (Richard) Haack, and brother-in-law Eugene (Mary "Ginger") Feithen. She was lifelong dear friends with Dorothy Rex, Elsie Fredendall, Bea Burris, Babe Adelmann and Virgie Kilmer.Funeral services and interment will be private. Doris will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.The family would like to extend a special thank you to her family physician Dr. Daniel Co and the dedicated and caring staff of Holy Family Villa.Memorials can be made to the St. Dennis School Endowment Fund, 1214 S Hamilton St, Lockport IL 60441 or to the Lockport Police Benevolent Fund, 1212 S Farrell Rd, Lockport IL 60441.