Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Benedict T. Bazik Sr.

Benedict T. Bazik Sr. Obituary
Benedict T. Bazik Sr.

Benedict "Benny" T. Bazik Sr., age 85, passed away at home with his family by his side on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Survived by his daughters, Kathleen McCormack and Anna Bazik; four grandchildren, Holly (David) Veronda, Michael (Kayla) McCormack, Kristina Sak and Matthew Sak; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Bernard (Barbara) Bazik; his four sisters, Maryann Bazik, Helen Masura, Elenore Helis and Teresa (Mark) Fracaro. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his loving wife, Catherine Bazik; his son, Benedict T. Bazik Jr.; his parents, Andrew (Mary) Bazik; his brother, John (Celeste) Bazik and two brothers in law.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Sharon Best, for providing her loving care for our father.

Ben was born and raised in Joliet. He was a die-hard Cubs fan. He was a long time baseball/softball coach in the Joliet area. Ben was a member of the Joliet Moose Lodge #300.

Funeral services will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Friday April 5, 2019 at 10:00AM. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday April 4, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. In his honor sports attire is encouraged.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 3, 2019
