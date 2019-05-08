The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Benita Z. De Leon Obituary
Benita Z. De Leon

Benita Z. De Leon (nee Zamarripa) ? age 91 passed away peacefully of natural causes, Monday, May 6, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side. Born to Benjamin and Antonia Zamarripa January 12, 1928 in Jackson City, Missouri, then growing up in Victoria, Arkansas where she, as a young girl picked cotton with her parents, then moving to Joliet where she resided the rest of her life.

Survived by her loving husband of 61 years Noe De Leon Sr., her devoted children Noe De Leon Jr., Ernie (Gina) De Leon, Juana (Paul) Hollenbeck and Maria Anna (Miguel) Franchini; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her son Jose Antonio De Leon and her sisters Maria (Cuca) Venegas and Jesusa Pena.

Benita faithfully attended Harmony Holiness Church for over 50 years. She briefly worked at St. Joseph Hospital (on Bluff Street), but most of her working years were spent caring for her children, grandchildren, nieces nephews and other children. Above all she enjoyed being a mom, cooking and always being there for her family. She will be missed by all who loved her.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Friday, May 10, at 10:00 A.M. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday from 2:00 ? 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 8, 2019
