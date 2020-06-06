Bernadine A. Cryer
Born: August 19, 1930
Died: June 1, 2020
Bernadine A. "Sis" Cryer (nee DiLorenzo), age 89, passed away of natural causes on June 1, 2020.
She was born on August 19, 1930 in Joliet to Charles and Mary DiLorenzo and was a lifelong resident of the city. She attended Joliet High School and graduated with the class of 1948. She was the cheerleader who married the football player and they settled down to the domestic life of the 1950s.
Widowed at age 29, Sis took off her apron, which in truth never quite suited her, and entered the workforce to support her young daughter. Upon the advice of her father, she secured a job with the federal government working her way from typist to accountant to district manager of the Chicago division of the Internal Revenue Service - rarely did she abbreviate to IRS - often the lone woman both in management and company photos. Tax season was her Christmas. She studied tax law changes the way some people read gossip magazines. To the near end, she completed tax returns for family, friends, neighbors and priests pro-bono, all by hand, always with a sharp pencil. Somehow, she pushed through her pathologic aversion to any restroom that was not her own and, upon retirement, traveled the world with her sister, notably to Italy, Egypt, Greece, and Turkey. She was never without coffee cake for a guest and never without stories of yesteryear: the big Italian family dinners, the work her parents did during WWII, a particularly difficult audit she completed during her working years. She was also never without bleach, germ averse long before it was trending. She was known for her wit, stubbornness, and sharp mind. She loved Macy's, control, and McDonald's "coffee lattes."
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Viola; and her husband, Robert Cryer.
Sis is survived by her sister, Gloria DiLorenzo of Chicago; her daughter, Carol Cryer; granddaughters Stephanie (Michael) Johnson and Sandra Austin, and her joy, her great-granddaughter Cecilia, all of Phoenix, AZ.
Please consider a donation to a charity of your choice to get the free calendars and return address labels, as Sis would have done.
A private, graveside service will be held in the near future but has been postponed due to Covid-19.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 6, 2020.