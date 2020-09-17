Bernadine F. Palmer
Bernadine F. Palmer (nee Madden), died on September 16, 2020, in Murray, KY. "Bern" recently reached one of her goals of living to 100 years. She was born on March 30, 1920, in Joliet, IL, and worked for many years at Phillips Control with a high-level security clearance. She also worked as a receptionist for the Joliet Medical Group. During the war years, she worked at the Navy Yards in Rockdale, IL.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Anthony) Lisy of Crest Hill, IL; sons, Alva J. (Sharlene Larsen) Palmer of Buchanan, TN and Donald L. (Diana Moroni) Palmer of Scottsdale, AZ; eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Nora (late Henry) Errek, Patricia (late Robert) Taylor, Jule (Richard) Arambasich; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Alva C. Palmer in 2005; her parents Edward and Pearl (nee Sprinkle) Madden; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary "Lorraine" Dirker, and Edna "Katie" Gruber; and brothers, John and Edward "Ned" Madden.
Visitation for Bernadine F. Palmer will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Face masks are required and distancing will be observed as well as capacity restrictions. The family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one Friday, September 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Please click on this link https://youtu.be/Y_Va5cT6LzA
and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers, and connection are. Interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you may leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory.