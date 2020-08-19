1/1
Bernard John Mahalick
Bernard John Mahalick

Bernard John Mahalick, age 92, passed away peacefully at his home on August 17, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Joliet, Bernard was employed for 46 years as a Bearing Maker at United States Steel/ American Steel Works until his retirement.

Bernard enjoyed socializing, dancing, playing cards and cheering for the White Sox and Bears. In the months preceding his death he would routinely remind all of his family and friends to enjoy life, and to take the time to "stop and smell the roses".

He is preceded in death by his parents Mary (nee Palace) and Lawrence; his wife Beatrice (nee Szepelak); his daughter Anne Mahalick; his four sisters, Loretta (Tony Getson), Dorothy (Andrew Hucek), Evelyn (Louis Godfrey), Florence (Red Kwasneske & Bob Wicevic); and his five brothers Edward (Marie), Louis (Sofia), Harry (Julie) George (Kaye) and John at birth.

Bernard is survived by his two sons Robert and Brian Mahalick; his daughter Jane (Scott) Mahalick-Wilson; his four grandchildren Jeffrey Mahalick, Richard Mahalick, Harrison (Sharie) Larkin and Angelic (Jason) Larkin Williams; nine great-grandchildren, Nashay, Jada, Amber, Laila, Aamirra, Marvae, Natre'ail, Moment and Lilliana; his great-great-grandson Logan; and numerous niece, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice in Bernard's name would be appreciated.

Services for Bernard will begin on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 at Holy Cross Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Bernard will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Joliet. Obituary and Tribute Wall for Bernard available at tezakfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
