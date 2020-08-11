Bernard RappBorn: June 12, 1933Died: August 9, 2020Brother Bernard Rapp, FSC, died on August 9, 2020, at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL.A De La Salle Christian Brother for 69 years, he was born Vincent William Rapp on June 12, 1933, to Vincent and Catherine (Altenbach) Rapp in St. Louis, MO. He received his BS and M.Ed from St. Mary's College, Winona, MN, MS from Loyola University, Chicago, IL and Ph.D from University of Windsor, Windsor, Ontario. Brother Bernard taught at Lasallian ministries in Missouri, Minnesota, Indiana and Illinois. He is survived by his sister, Louann (E. William) Voss of St. Louis, MO, 3 nieces, Cheryl, Sandra and Cindy, 2 nephews, Kevin and Craig, 15 grand nieces and nephews and the De La Salle Christian Brothers. He is preceded by his parents, Vincent and Catherine. Memorials to Birthright of Joliet, 310 N. Hammes Avenue, Suite L17, Joliet, IL 60435.Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 10:00am at Saint Charles Borromeo (Lewis University Campus) until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am.Interment will be held in St. Louis, MO.Arrangements under the care and direction of O'Neil Funeral Home 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL 60441.*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required.