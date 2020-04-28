|
|
Bernice A. Jones
Bernice A. Jones (nee Horwath), age 98, of Aurora, IL, and a former resident of Joliet, IL died peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Presence Villa Franciscan.
Preceded in death by her husband, James T. Jones (2011), her parents, four brothers and a sister.
Survived by her devoted sister and best friend, Patricia Hyde, her brother James Horwath, s special nephew, Jeffrey (Deborah) Hyde and her dear friends Marty and Doretta Dragovan.
A sincere thank you to all the staff of Villa Franciscan and a special thank you to Allie for her compassionate and loving care for Bernice. Also, a thank you too Chaplin David Green for always being there.
Private funeral services for Bernice will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 28, 2020